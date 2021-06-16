Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank

Premium
Post the sale, the stake of Bay Tree India Holdings in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 per cent.
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST PTI

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings, which held a 5.40 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions.

Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions.

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held a 5.40 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC, which held a 5.40 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Post the sale, the stake of Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC in Yes Bank stands at 3.32 per cent.

Last month, Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC had informed that it sold 52.15 crore shares, representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between January 6 and May 6, 2021.

In July 2020, Yes Bank garnered 4,098 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its follow-on public offering.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 (7.48 per cent) shares.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!