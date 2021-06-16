This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bay Tree India Holdings sells over 2% stake in Yes Bank
1 min read.10:19 AM ISTPTI
According to a regulatory filing, Bay Tree India Holdings, which held a 5.40 per cent stake in Yes Bank earlier, sold 52.09 crore shares representing 2.08 per cent of the equity stake in multiple tranches between May 7 and June 11, 2021
Anchor investor Bay Tree India Holdings I LLC has sold over a 2 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank through open market transactions.
