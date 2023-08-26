Bayer investor Artisan urges company split amid growing calls for reform: Report3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Bayer is facing demands from investor Artisan Partners to split its business divisions and find new owners for certain units. This call for change joins a growing chorus of demands for transformation from various other investors.
Bayer is facing a need for significant transformations, which involve the "de-merging" of two out of its three main business divisions, according to statements made by investor Artisan Partners to Reuters on Friday.
