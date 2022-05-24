Bayer is using detailed data to improve forecasting, CFO says

Mr. Nickl: The requirements for people change and what people do in the departments. In our controlling department, the biggest organization is now called Financial Modeling and Analytics. And these are not your traditional bookkeepers anymore. They’re very tech-savvy people. It is also very important that everybody understands how the finance strategy links to the overall purpose of the company, what our ambition is and how we get there. [To be sure], we need traditional accounting skills. We need traditional treasury skills.