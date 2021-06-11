Bayer to go big on OTC segment in India

“Starting this month itself, with the Saridon relaunch which is happening in the market and very soon there will be a Supradyn relaunch.... So, we are starting this business by relaunching the brands and bringing in all of our global might and expertise and understanding of the local India experiences for the betterment of the brands," Sandeep Verma, country head for Bayer’s consumer health division in India said in an interview on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}