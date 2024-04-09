BBC India rejigs biz, spins off new company owned by Indians
BBC has transferred its newsroom publishing licence in India to Collective Newsroom, which will offer language-based content, in compliance with the government’s updated FDI rules
New Delhi: Four former BBC journalists from India will officially launch an independent news organization, Collective Newsroom Pvt Ltd, on Wednesday, as part of the British public service broadcaster's move to restructure its business operations in the country.
