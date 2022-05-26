BBC job cut: Broadcaster to let go 1,000 employees to save £500 million a year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In major cash-saving plans, UK's national broadcaster BBC plans to cut up to 1,000 members of staff over the next few years.
In major cash-saving plans, UK's national broadcaster BBC plans to cut up to 1,000 members of staff over the next few years.
In a speech to staff this afternoon, Director-General Tim Davie said the BBC 'must reform to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all'.
In a speech to staff this afternoon, Director-General Tim Davie said the BBC 'must reform to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all'.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The plans being proposed form changes to the BBC's content and services, which it says, will save £500million in its first phase.
It is part of the BBC’s plan to become a “digital-led" media organization set out by Davie.
The BBC will now have a single 24-hour news channel for both UK and International audiences, and stop broadcasting on smaller channels like CBBC, BBC Four, and Radio 4 Extra.
Earlier in the day, the BBC announced plans to scrap its regional TV news programme in Oxford.
South Today in Oxford, which employs 18 staff, will end in November and merge with the regional programme from Southampton, a report on the BBC website read.