BBC layoffs: Hundreds of news jobs to be cut as UK public broadcaster plans major downsizing

The BBC, the United Kingdom’s public broadcaster, is expected to announce the first phase of a major restructuring next week, which will involve cutting hundreds of positions within its main news division, according to a report by the Financial Times citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the Financial Times, departments across the BBC have been instructed to reduce their budgets by around 10% as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. The plan is expected to eliminate approximately 2,000 jobs and save hundreds of millions of pounds, with the BBC's news division anticipated to be the first to unveil its restructuring proposals next week.
The planned cuts are expected to impact certain radio programmes, with sources warning that audiences may notice changes to BBC services.
Insiders also told Financial Times that since staffing accounts for most of the news division’s expenses, the department is likely to see a larger share of job losses than other parts of the broadcaster.
In an interview with the Financial Times last month, newly appointed BBC Director-General Matt Brittin said the broadcaster would face difficult and potentially unpopular decisions as it works to secure its long-term financial sustainability.
Brittin faces the challenge of reducing costs while continuing to invest in future-focused services such as BBC iPlayer and YouTube content to attract younger viewers, FT reported.
Meanwhile, the UK government is considering changes to the TV licence fee system, including the possibility of extending it to private streaming platforms. At present, a licence fee is required to watch live television or access BBC iPlayer, but not for on-demand content on streaming services like Netflix.
Mint could not independently verify the development.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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