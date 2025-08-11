BBVA Sticks With Its Sabadell Takeover Bid Despite TSB Sale

(Bloomberg) -- BBVA SA has decided to maintain its takeover offer for Banco Sabadell SA despite investor backing for the rival’s decision to sell its UK unit TSB.

“After reviewing the resolutions adopted” by Sabadell’s shareholders regarding the TSB sale, “BBVA has decided not to withdraw the offer,” it said in a statement on Monday. The bid “remains in effect.”

Sabadell held a shareholder meeting last week which supported the TSB sale to Banco Santander SA, announced in July. That sale will result in an extraordinary dividend of about €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion).

BBVA previously maintained the offer after the Spanish government said the lender can’t integrate Sabadell for several years if it the deal happens, potentially making it harder to extract the cost savings that typically make acquisitions worthwhile.

BBVA Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc previously left the door open to walking away from the deal if he thinks it no longer makes sense.

BBVA, whose formal name is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, made an unsolicited bid for Sabadell in May last year, which was quickly rejected by the takeover target. The move also sparked political opposition, with Spain’s government arguing that a deal would raise competition issues.

Spain’s second largest lender has offered one newly-issued share and €0.70 in cash for each 5.3456 ordinary shares of Sabadell. That valued Sabadell at around €16.6 billion at Monday’s prices, compared with a market value of €17.6 billion.

BBVA has said it expects to start the acceptance period of its takeover bid in early September. A combination of the two banks would create a new behemoth in the country. BBVA is Spain’s second-largest bank by assets and Sabadell is its fourth-largest one.

