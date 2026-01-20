BCCI inks ₹270-crore sponsorship deal with Google's Gemini ahead of 2026 IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a lucrative sponsorship deal worth ₹270 crore from Google's artificial intelligence platform Gemini, ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gemini's rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of the ongoing Women's Premier League, highlighting the growing interest of AI platforms in Indian cricket, which is further underscored by the latest sponsorship deal involving Gemini.

“The deal is for three years and reinforces IPL's global appeal,” a BCCI official told news agency PTI.

BCCI's search for jersey sponsor The BCCI had to look for a new jersey sponsor last year when the Indian government banned real-money gaming platforms like Dream11, leading to its apparent closure. Eventually, Apollo Tyres replaced Dream11 as the jersey sponsor, securing the rights for ₹579 crore.

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy gaming major Dream11, had reportedly shut down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations, following India's new Online Gaming Bill 2025, Mint reported earlier.

Online money games were played by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other rewards, especially during cricket matches.

Currently, Tata Group holds the title sponsorship rights for the IPL, the world's biggest T20 league.

ChatGPT's association with WPL Back in November, when ChatGPT's association with WPL was announced, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had spoken about the significance of the partnership, the news agency reported.

"From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket,” he had said.

When is IPL? The IPL 2026 will kick off on Thursday, 26 March, with the final to be played on Sunday, 31 May.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are certain to play the opening fixture; however, it is still unclear whether the match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Traditionally, the first game of the IPL season is hosted at the home ground of the defending champions, but the accessibility of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has yet to be confirmed.