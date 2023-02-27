One of the oldest names in the Indian construction and design industry, BCD Group in partnership with Bengaluru-based real estate advisory firm ArisUnitern has crossed over ₹300 crore of the value of projects in the southern part of India. As part of their partnership, the duo will together contribute towards fund flow management and offer advisory or transactions and bringing investors, along with turnkey construction solutions thus providing well-rounded services across the project development value chain.

Further, both BCD and ArisUnitern together are working on projects worth over a pipeline of ₹500 crore in 2023- 24 and look to significantly expand their clientele with this partnership.

Angad Bedi, Managing Director at BCD Group said, “The Indian real estate market has undergone tectonic shifts over the last decade with new regulations and taxation norms among other factors, necessitating the need to bring in experts across the value chain. From legal aspects to financial viability of the project and customer relationship, there is a need to solve for each of these pillars in a focused manner."

He added, " identifying this evolving need of the industry, the BCD Group is pleased to partner ArisUnitern to emerge as a property and management company, undertaking a myriad of activities involved in the development of a project."

With over 10 decades of experience, ArisUnitern brings expertise across the real estate development cycle including investment, strategy, operations, sales, CRM, Construction management etc. Along with BCD Group’s nuanced understanding of the Indian real estate market and its over 8 decades of legacy in developing robust projects, this partnership will enable the construction giant to turn round projects faster and in a financially sustainable manner.

Meanwhile, Navin Dhanuka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ArisUnitern said, “In our endeavour to provide end-to-end operational solutions to real estate developers that help them complete projects on time, we have been providing a range of services ranging from financial advisory services to working capital funding, getting strategic investments, joint ventures and access to construction materials at a single click in a seamless manner. This partnership with BCD Group assumes significance as we are able to combine our respective strengths and emerge as a preferred partner for developers turnkey needs at a time when timely delivery of projects have become the key demands of clients and retail customers."

Dhanuka believes that partnership with BCD enables ArisUnitern to bring on table the best construction methodologies, new technologies, and a Credible and reliable contractor to the developers.

Currently, BCD is already developing a few projects such as Ayana 95 (Chennai), Koramangala Bellaku project, and Downtown Ambience to name a few with ArisUnitern in Bengaluru. The companies aim to further expand it for developers across South India.

Also, with its robust tech platform ArisFlow which is developed by its parent ArisInfra, Aris Unitern will supply the entire construction materials to the projects along with flexible credit and thereby add to the synergy.

BCD Group has been at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art properties to cater to the evolving needs of customers and investors. At present, BCD is also developing over 6 million square feet of turnkey projects from leading builders across the country including Salarpuria- Sattva, Delta Electronics (A Fortune 500 ), Oppo, Century Group, ATL, and Deep Blue City Lucknow.

As one of India’s only zero-debt contractors, with integrated capabilities of ‘concept to delivery’ and a technology-first outlook, BCD Group has dedicated in-house engineering data centres, competency cells, advanced formwork systems, mechanised project execution, digitised project control, and a large and talented pool of consultants, vendors, and employees.