BCD Group, ArisUnitern cross ₹300 cr value of realty projects; working on pipeline of ₹500 cr in FY24
- Both BCD and ArisUnitern together are working on projects worth over a pipeline of ₹500 crore in 2023- 24 and look to significantly expand their clientele with this partnership.
One of the oldest names in the Indian construction and design industry, BCD Group in partnership with Bengaluru-based real estate advisory firm ArisUnitern has crossed over ₹300 crore of the value of projects in the southern part of India. As part of their partnership, the duo will together contribute towards fund flow management and offer advisory or transactions and bringing investors, along with turnkey construction solutions thus providing well-rounded services across the project development value chain.
