Meanwhile, Navin Dhanuka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ArisUnitern said, “In our endeavour to provide end-to-end operational solutions to real estate developers that help them complete projects on time, we have been providing a range of services ranging from financial advisory services to working capital funding, getting strategic investments, joint ventures and access to construction materials at a single click in a seamless manner. This partnership with BCD Group assumes significance as we are able to combine our respective strengths and emerge as a preferred partner for developers turnkey needs at a time when timely delivery of projects have become the key demands of clients and retail customers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}