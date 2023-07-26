BDK Valves & Gurukrupa Group complete 100% acquisition of Theis Precision1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST
The company has a manufacturing capacity of 40,000 tonne per annum and plans to immediately increase manufacturing capacity to 150000 tonne to enhance its market share in domestic and global markets
New Delhi: BDK Valve Private Ltd., a manufacturer of industrial valves, and Gurukrupa Group, a realty developer in western India, on Wednesday announced the successful acquisition of 100% stake in Theis Precision Steel India Pvt. Ltd (Theis Precision). This is the promoter group's second acquisition of an international firm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×