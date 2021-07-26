NEW DELHI: BDR Pharma, a generic pharmaceuticals company, has signed a license agreement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture, distribute, and market 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) - a covid-19 drug - in India. The pact has been signed with DRDO's Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS).

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the oral medication for emergency usage as an adjuvant therapy for mild to severe Covid-19 patients.

"Our aim is to ramp up the availability of successful treatment and coordinate manufacturing so that there is no scarcity of drugs to give to people fighting the disease" said Dharmesh Shah, CMD, BDR Pharmaceuticals.

The DRDE in Gwalior had produced 2-DG and clinical trials were carried out in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by INMAS, a DRDO lab. After receiving positive responses in Phase-II and Phase-IIb trials, DCGI had allowed phase-III trials of 2-DG in November last year. The Phase-II trial, which lasted from December 2020 to March 2021, enrolled 220 patients. The medicine has been discovered to speed up recovery of covid-19 patients in hospitals and lessen need for supplementary oxygen in patients.

In addition, the medication builds up in virus-infected cells and stops viral manufacturing and energy production, preventing the virus from spreading.

The product will be priced competitively and will be available in powder form in sachets that can be consumed orally after being dissolved in water.

For the development of 2-DG, the DRDO recently signed agreements with four major Indian generic medicine producers.





