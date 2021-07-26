BDR Pharmaceuticals in license pact with DRDO for manufacturing 2-DG Covid drug

The DRDE in Gwalior had produced 2-DG and clinical trials were carried out in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by INMAS, a DRDO lab. After receiving positive responses in Phase-II and Phase-IIb trials, DCGI had allowed phase-III trials of 2-DG in November last year. The Phase-II trial, which lasted from December 2020 to March 2021, enrolled 220 patients. The medicine has been discovered to speed up recovery of covid-19 patients in hospitals and lessen need for supplementary oxygen in patients.

