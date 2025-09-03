Beach Point Taps TPG AG, Blackstone Alum Baumgarten as CIO

(Bloomberg) -- Beach Point Capital Management hired Joshua Baumgarten, a credit veteran who previously worked at TPG Angelo Gordon and Blackstone Inc., as its president and chief investment officer.

Baumgarten will join the firm’s executive committee, according to an emailed statement.

He left TPG Angelo Gordon last year after a nearly decade-long tenure, most recently serving as co-managing partner and head of credit. Baumgarten previously served as co-chief executive officer at Angelo Gordon, before it was acquired by TPG Inc.

Prior to joining Angelo Gordon, Baumgarten worked at Blackstone for nine years, where he managed the credit platform and launched Blackstone’s global co-investment business.

Beach Point is also hiring Eric Storch as global head of client partnerships and business development, where he’ll lead the firm’s investor relations and capital formation strategy, according to the statement. Storch previously spent more than a decade at Oak Hill Advisors and has also worked at Blackstone.

Both Baumgarten and Storch joined this week in the firm’s New York office. Scott Klein and Carl Goldsmith, who founded the firm in 2009, will continue as co-chairmen and co-CEOs.

Beach Point manages about $20 billion of assets and focuses on credit investments, including private credit. Earlier this year, the firm provided a loan to high-end establishment Cipriani for its global growth, Bloomberg reported. It’s also been active in collateralized loan obligations, leveraged finance and commercial real estate, among other sectors.

In May, the firm announced it had raised more than $1.25 billion to invest in opportunistic credit.

