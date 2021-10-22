NEW DELHI : US-based Beam Suntory, a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Ltd of Japan, on Friday said it has introduced a clutch of its luxury, limited edition spirits in India for the discerning consumer.

The company said its Yamazaki 55-year-old single malt and its Hibiki 21-year-old blended whisky will be available for purchase along with Bowmore Timeless 31-year-old and Bowmore x Aston Martin (10, 15 and 18 years) for the first time in India.

These spirits will be available at the Delhi Duty Free store at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Since the products are limited edition, they will be available only for pre-order online for the duty free store in Delhi.

Yamazaki, is the company's flagship single malt whisky, from Japan's first and oldest malt distillery, multi-layered with fruit and Japanese Mizunara oak aromas. The special edition of 55-year-old whisky was distilled in 1960 under the supervision of Suntory’s founder Shinjiro Torii. Being limited edition, some of these alcohols were only first introduced in Japan in 2020 with 100 bottles, and an additional 100 bottles have been released this year.

Juan Azqueta, Global Travel Retail marketing manager ISC & MEA, Beam Suntory said, “It is an honour to be able to introduce some of the world's most exclusive brands from the Beam Suntory portfolio to our Indian consumers and give them an opportunity to access some of the rarest and most sought-after whiskies in the world. Channelling prestigious brands such as Yamazaki® 55-Year-Old single malt whisky, Hibiki® 21-Year-Old blended whisky and Bowmore Series through travel retail similar to our long-standing partnership with DDFS is important to us as we are committed to bringing innovation and premiumization in the alco-bev category all around the world."

According to analytics company Statista, India imported alcoholic beverages from the US that amounted to approximately $300 million in 2019. It added that in the year 2020, the market size of spirits in India was forecast to be around ₹2.36 trillion, up from about ₹1.84 trillion in 2016.

