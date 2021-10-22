Beam Suntory brings limited edition luxury spirits to India

Juan Azqueta, Global Travel Retail marketing manager ISC & MEA, Beam Suntory said, “It is an honour to be able to introduce some of the world's most exclusive brands from the Beam Suntory portfolio to our Indian consumers and give them an opportunity to access some of the rarest and most sought-after whiskies in the world. Channelling prestigious brands such as Yamazaki® 55-Year-Old single malt whisky, Hibiki® 21-Year-Old blended whisky and Bowmore Series through travel retail similar to our long-standing partnership with DDFS is important to us as we are committed to bringing innovation and premiumization in the alco-bev category all around the world."