Beardo signs Vicky Kaushal as ambassador for fragrance segment

- In 2021, the male grooming company appointed Roshan as its brand ambassador.
New Delhi: Men’s grooming brand Beardo signed actor Vicky Kaushal as ambassador for its range of fragrances. The company said it believes it is possible to own one’s raw & rugged masculine charm with utmost sophistication – something Kaushal has proven by just being himself.
Recently, Katrina Kaif tagged Kaushal on an Instagram post by actor Hrithik Roshan and said, “Loving this Beardo vibe" with heart-eye and fire emojis. Kaushal responded with a pondering “hmm" and that is what led to this signing. In 2021, the male grooming company appointed Roshan as its brand ambassador.
“The spontaneous, fun banter on Hrithik’s bearded look, paved way for the perfect partnership, giving us and Vicky’s fans a lot to look forward to," the company said in a statement.
Kaushal said, “This latest campaign feels personally curated for me. The concept of groomed yet rugged is something I relate to. I believe that a man’s choice of fragrances is an extension of his signature style. I like mine classy yet undeniably masculine, a combination that their range of fragrances does very well. Truly excited to share what we’ve been working on together."
Sujot Malhotra, CEO of the firm said, “one of the many ways we partner them in this journey is helping them look and smell immaculately irresistible. Given his sophisticated ruggedness and the values that the brand stands for with ‘Hairy Masculinity’, we believe Kaushal is the perfect fit to inspire men.
According to Research and Markets, the Indian male grooming market was $643 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% to cross $1.2 billion by 2024.