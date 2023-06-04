Fading bearish bets on Adani stocks signal rising sentiment

Fading bearish bets on Adani stocks signal rising sentiment3 min read 04 Jun 2023, 09:28 PM IST
The over $2 billion investment by US investment firm GQG Partners since March and findings of a Supreme Court-appointed panel on 19 May that no prima facie case of wrongdoing could be made out against the Group, drove bears to slash positions, say analysts.
MUMBAI : Bears who had doubled down on their short positions on Adani Group companies after a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January, have closed out a substantial portion of their bearish bets, hinting that market sentiment towards the ports to renewable energy conglomerate might have improved, said analysts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×