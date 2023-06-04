Fading bearish bets on Adani stocks signal rising sentiment

MUMBAI : Bears who had doubled down on their short positions on Adani Group companies after a damning report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January, have closed out a substantial portion of their bearish bets, hinting that market sentiment towards the ports to renewable energy conglomerate might have improved, said analysts.

The over $2 billion investment by US investment firm GQG Partners since March and findings of a Supreme Court-appointed panel on 19 May that no prima facie case of wrongdoing could be made out against the Group, drove bears to slash positions, say analysts. Apart from fresh buying by GQG and retail investors, this short covering by bears has driven surge in flagship Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements from Feb lows.

This closing out of shorts in the two Nifty stocks and in Ambuja , part of Nifty Next 50, has been seen since February when the full impact of Hindenburg report, accusing the group of price manipulation and fraud, sliced $100 billion off 10 listed stocks’ market cap.

In AEL, open interest (OI), or outstanding positions of February contract—three active contracts trade concurrently—was 1.42 crore shares at beginning of February series of derivatives post Hindenburg report. AEL share traded at ₹1,315.65 then. The positions reduced steadily in March and May series. By the beginning of current or June series, OI was a significantly lower 92.16 lakh shares with price having risen to ₹2,544.35 a share, a 1.93 times price rise.

On Adani Ports, OI at beginning of February contract was 6.67 crore shares and price ₹559 apiece. Positions in each of following months reduced. In June it was 3.85 crore shares and price rose to ₹727, a 1.3 times price jump.

Also, cumulative positions in Ambuja were a whopping 9.17 crore shares in February, and in June it was drastically down at 5.84 crore shares with price up 1.15 times.

“The pattern of reduction in outstanding positions shows that bears who mounted huge short positions after Hindenburg report release have slashed a significant portion of the shorts, contributing to price recovery," said Kruti Shah, quant analyst, Equirus. “It looks like the worst is behind the group and investor sentiment has improved."

The contracts derive their value from underlying share and are used for hedging or speculation. The latter is done by those who don’t own the shares. A slashing of outstanding positions accompanied by share price rise means closing out of bearish bets .

While Dalal Street waits for Sebi’s report on the fiasco, latest report by SC-appointed Sapre committee, following GQG’s investment, seems to have calmed investor nerves, said SK Joshi, ED, Khambatta Securities and the man instrumental in setting up BPCL’s crude swap trading desk. “There is some improvement in investor sentiment as short covering suggests," he said.

Rajiv Jain, founder of GQG Partners, said, “We are very bullish on the group also because it is playing a very important role in infra buildout for India…we want to be strategic partners in helping India build world class infrastructure."