Bears likely to ease off ahead of Adani Q3 results this week

Friday’s recovery in front line Adani group stocks such as Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Ambuja Cements could continue on Monday, with regulators, banks, and the finance minister all trying to calm investor nerves even as more surveillance measures are put in place to curb excessive speculation. But experts said the duration and extent of the recovery are still up in the air amid a slew of Adani group earnings reports this week and as investors absorb the fallout of the cancelled ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of group flagship Adani Enterprises, which could impact the conglomerate’s future fundraising prospects.