Companies
Beating GDP growth no longer enough for Indian firms: McKinsey
Summary
- The study covered 837 listed companies, which posted revenues of more than ₹750 crore in FY22.
The fastest growing major Indian listed firms outpaced the country’s overall economic growth, in revenue terms, by almost 1.5 times between 2012 and 2022, according to a recent study by global consultancy McKinsey & Co.
