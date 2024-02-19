Beating GDP growth no longer enough for Indian firms: McKinsey

Based on the findings, McKinsey analysts said companies need to set aggressive growth targets to outperform both peers and the economy. “The biggest top-level insight we got from the analysis is that it is no longer enough for a company to say that they will grow faster than the GDP," Jaidit Brar, senior partner at McKinsey & Co, said in an interview. “Companies must start with high aspiration and seek to grow 2-3 times faster than their industry."