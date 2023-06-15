Beauticians protest against Urban Company over ID card blockade: Report

Beauticians protest against Urban Company over ID card blockade: Report2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Beauticians protest outside Urban Company's head office in Gurugam over ‘permanent blockage’ of their ID cards, claiming issues related to booking cancellation, taking off from work, and decline in ratings.
Urban Company is hit by protest after a group of beautician partners raised concerns over the "permanent blockage" of their ID cards.
