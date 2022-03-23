NEW DELHI : Direct-to-consumer ayurvedic beauty and personal care brand T.A.C on Wednesday said it has raised $3 million from Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies, and Harsh Gupta of School of Design and Entrepreneurship.

This is the company’s maiden fund raise. In the next 12-15 months, T.A.C. could touch ₹100 crore in turnover. It will expand its team while strengthen its footing in the direct-to-consumer space, the company said in statement on Wednesday. Its current portfolio comprises of various Ayurvedic products from beauty and personal care, makeup, sexual wellness and baby care.

T.A.C’s products are currently available in online on its own site apart from marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Myntra, Pharmeasy, 1MG, Zepto, etc. It also has offline presence in retail stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. The company plans to scale its presence in modern trade stores.

"T.A.C. aims to meet specific consumer needs & provide best quality Ayurveda products at the right price. They have great set of products in the personal care domain be it for skin, hair etc," said Sumit Keshan, managing partner of Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.

For Wipro Consumer Care Ventures this investment marks its seventh investment from its VC fund.

T.A.C was launched to introduce products at right prices for larger masses of India, said Param Bhargava, founder, T.A.C. "The partnership with Wipro will help us accomplish our goals and build a legacy Ayurvedic brand from India for the world," he added.

T.A.C was started in June 2021 after nearly three years of research by founders Param Bhargava and Shreedha Singh; the duo already runs Khadi Essentials, a personal care brand.

The investment marks growing investor interest in the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care market.

