Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills signs Malaika Arora as brand ambassador

 1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:11 PM IST Varuni Khosla

In India, Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available on Nykaa, Boddess, Tira, Tata Cliq Luxe, Palette and Myntra etc. The company has also expanded in the offline retail channels with stores in metros like Delhi NCR & Mumbai, and in Sephora and SS Beauty stores.

New Delhi: Anastasia Beverly Hills, a beauty company which sells makeup and eyebrow products, has signed actor Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador for India. The brand has been brought to India by House of Beauty Private Ltd.

Arora, the company said, has come on board as Anastasia Beverly Hills announces its 25th year of its global operations. The company said in a statement that her style sense and glamour embodies the brand’s core values.

Over its 25 years of journey, the company said it has added various products to its assortment from a core range, making it an essential for makeup artists.

In India, Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available on Nykaa, Boddess, Tira, Tata Cliq Luxe, Palette and Myntra etc. The company has also expanded in the offline retail channels with stores in metros like Delhi NCR & Mumbai, and in Sephora and SS Beauty stores.

Anastasia Soare, founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, said, "Celebrating 25 years is truly an exciting milestone for all of us. It is a moment to thank our millions of customers who have put their faith in us, followed and participated in our growth and a moment to celebrate and honor our hundreds of colleagues and team members globally, who continue to deliver impeccable service to our customers. We welcome Malaika Arora as the first ever brand ambassador in India.“

Arora said, “I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand’s 25 years celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation and have been using the brow products for eons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self."

Sanjali Giri, vice president, international brands and retail at House of Beauty, which has brought the brand to India, said,“The brand in India, being true to its ethos of inclusivity, announces Arora as the brand ambassador for the India market. This will inspire beauty enthusiasts across culture and age groups."

Research firm IMARC group expects the beauty and personal care market to reach $38 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.45% during 2023-28.

