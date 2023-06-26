Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills signs Malaika Arora as brand ambassador

Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills signs Malaika Arora as brand ambassador1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:11 PM IST
In India, Anastasia Beverly Hills products are available on Nykaa, Boddess, Tira, Tata Cliq Luxe, Palette and Myntra etc. The company has also expanded in the offline retail channels with stores in metros like Delhi NCR & Mumbai, and in Sephora and SS Beauty stores.
New Delhi: Anastasia Beverly Hills, a beauty company which sells makeup and eyebrow products, has signed actor Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador for India. The brand has been brought to India by House of Beauty Private Ltd.
