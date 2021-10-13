NEW DELHI : Homegrown beauty and personal care brand Plum plans to open 50 stores in the country by 2023 to expand its reach beyond its digital-first operations.

On Wednesday, the clean beauty brand, which currently retails on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra apart from being available via retail chains such as Health & Glow, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, opened its first offline store in Mumbai.

The opening of exclusive stores reflects the company's strategy to develop an omni-channel approach. Plum counts 3 million shoppers as part of its customer base, it said in a statement. It serves nearly three lakh shoppers monthly.

“In today’s world, an average consumer has to go through several touchpoints of inquisitiveness, awareness, consideration and trials while making a purchase. While online medium offers excellent options at many of these touchpoints, but is not always complete. Keeping these parameters in mind, we wanted to provide our customers an opportunity that serves as an all-in-one experience across all these touch points," Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder, Plum said.

Plum started out in 2014 and has since built distribution in over 225 towns and cities in the country, through over 750 assisted retail outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted retail outlets.

The pandemic helped brands with online-first presence to grow significantly. However, in a vast market like India, the popularity of offline retail can hardly be discounted.

Plum sells products across skincare, haircare, personal care and makeup through 150 stock-keeping units.

In September 2021, the brand brought in a new chief marketing officer and a chief financial officer to its team.

