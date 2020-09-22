Beauty brands focus on smudge-proof make-up

NEW DELHI: For 24-year-old Shraddha Nigam who works at a private airline, switching to a transfer resistant and smudge-proof make-up was a necessity. “With a mask and PPE kit one cannot even imagine wearing make-up that will transfer on clothes, therefore I invested in smudge free products since we got back to work," she said.

As masks have become a part of daily lives and people have started returning to offices, consumers are increasingly looking for make-up which long last and don't smudge easily. Taking a cue from this, colour cosmetics brands such as L'Oreal India, Avon Cosmetics, and Lakme have started working on products which can last longer and do not transfer on clothes or masks.

L’Oréal India, which retails colour cosmetics under brands such as Maybelline, NYX and L’Oréal Paris, said it was working on creating products which are smudge proof.

"We are currently working on a transfer proof make up owing to the fact that consumers have to wear masks on a daily basis. Our focus has been to create such products especially coinciding with the festive period to boost demand in the discretionary spends led cosmetics category," said Pankaj Sharma, director, consumer products division, L’Oréal India in a Mint webinar.

While the eye make-up range has always hinged on long lasting benefits, products such as lipsticks, lip crayon and foundation are now being formulated in a transfer-free formula.

Noting that the pandemic has bumped up demand for smudge proof make-up, Aruksheta Sethi, category head, color cosmetics at Avon Color Cosmetics, said "We already offer smudge proof glimmer stick kajal pencils and water proof liquid eye liner. This beauty benefit will accentuate more and we will reap the benefit of that by launching ranges which are relevant to covid times."

Hindustan Unilever which retails Lakme brand of cosmetics said there has been an increase in demand for their smudge proof eye make-up products.

“Our Lakme Eyeconic range of eye makeup products and Lakme Absolute Infinity eye shadow palettes are more relevant now than ever before. As masks are becoming more prevalent, consumers are experimenting more with their eye makeup," said a HUL spokesperson.

“At a time when the discretionary spends have hit a low, beauty brands are trying to stay relevant and stay connected to consumer demands. However, I do not think any such range will be able to mitigate the business impact cosmetics companies are facing currently," said Ankur Bisen, senior vice president, retail and consumer, at Technopak, a management consulting firm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via