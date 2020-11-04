Beauty consumers’ focus shifts online

Buying beauty products in India has also become a video-centric affair with YouTube emerging as a beauty advisor and search-as-a-discovery platform. Among the consumers surveyed, 81% engaged with beauty creators on YouTube and 26% purchased a beauty product after watching a video. Over 50% of beauty consumers are using social media and online videos and 40% are searching online for research, as per the report. As much as 56% of the consumers used YouTube to compare and consider, while 30% took a final decision after visiting YouTube, Google Search, and e-commerce websites.