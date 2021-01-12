Beauty firms sit pretty as biz in towns glitters

Shikhee Agrawal, assistant vice-president at Kiehl’s India, said, “Tier-II and III towns came as a surprise to most of us and we have managed to get a lot of new recruits from there. The change in work dynamic has further aided this trend. The immigrant workforce living in bigger cities went back to their hometowns and started ordering our products. Additionally, they also introduced friends and families to the brand. Currently, about 50% of our business is coming from smaller cities."