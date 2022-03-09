Beauty products give India a makeover

L’Oreal India’s managing director Amit Jain says that the makeup segment in India is going to see a secular growth story for the next 20 years. Barring more widely used products such as kajal and lip-gloss, the penetration of makeup in India is still low. “We believe that with the exception of kajal, and something like the lip balm, penetration of makeup in India is barely in the 20s (%)," Jain says in an interview. Jain adds that L’Oreal will drive the category through its more mass-market brand Maybelline since Indian consumers are still value-driven.