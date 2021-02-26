Beckham-backed cannabinoid firm Cellular Goods soars in UK IPO

Beckham-backed cannabinoid firm Cellular Goods soars in UK IPO2 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 03:41 PM IST
- Cellular Goods said demand for its IPO exceeded the deal size 13 times, helping it raise more than the original 8 million-pound target
- The London Stock Exchange has seen a flurry of cannabis-related listings this year
Cellular Goods Plc, which is backed by retired soccer star David Beckham, surged more than fourfold as it started trading in London after raising 13 million pounds ($18.4 million) in an initial public offering, part of a rush of cannabis-related listings in the City.
The stock soared 310% to 20.50 pence at 8:15 a.m. in London from its IPO price of 5 pence. The offering valued the company at 25 million pounds.
Mumbai international airport to reopen Terminal 1 for domestic airlines from 10 March1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
Jet’s new owner Jalan to operate airline, build airport at Uzbekistan1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
GoAir to relocate domestic flight operations at Mumbai to T11 min read . 12:48 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki and IIM Bangalore to nurture 26 startups1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Cellular Goods, which is developing skin-care and topical creams to provide relief for athletes, said demand for its IPO exceeded the deal size 13 times, helping it raise more than the original 8 million-pound target. The company’s cannabinoids are made in a lab, rather than being derived from plants.
“David Beckham’s backing of a cannabinoids company has certainly added a puff of star power to its listed debut," Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.
Cellular Goods’ products will be available in September, according to its website. Its offering was supported by about 6,000 orders from retail traders, who were allocated a smaller portion of shares than they subscribed for as a result of the high demand, according to a statement.
The global cannabidiol skin products market alone is forecast to grow by a quarter over the next five years to almost $3.5 billion, “but already it’s a highly competitive field, with innovations coming thick and fast from all over the world," Streeter said.
Cellular Goods aims to demystify the market for consumers, Chief Executive Officer Alexis Abraham said in an interview. “The cannabinoid market at the moment is akin to the early days of the Internet," he said. “There are a lot of firms in the market but customers don’t quite know what products or dosage they should be consuming."
The London Stock Exchange has seen a flurry cannabis-related listings this year, a few months after the British market watchdog said marijuana firms can float on the bourse, but only if they produce the drug for medicinal purposes. Medical pot was legalized in the U.K. in 2018 for a narrow set of purposes, but recreational use is against the law.
The PF will be taxable at your marginal rate of tax1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Inflation tantrum is sending bond yields higher and stocks lower2 min read . 02:37 PM IST
'Nickel is our biggest concern’: Elon Musk on Tesla now producing cars with iron batteries1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
India Q3 GDP: Five things to watch out for2 min read . 12:06 PM IST
Israeli firm Kanabo Group Plc, which makes inhalation devices for medicinal cannabis formulations, and MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which is developing cannabis-based epilepsy and dementia drugs, have tested investor appetite for such pot stocks in recent weeks. Kanabo is up 65%, while MGC has jumped 232% since listing this month.
Beckham’s DB Ventures holds a 5% stake in Cellular Goods and has two board seats. It has supported other recent IPOs including Guild Esports Plc, which in October became the first esports franchise to join the LSE. The stock has lost 20% since its October debut.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.