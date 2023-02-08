‘Become individual contributor or leave’: Meta asks its employees

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, fired 13% of its workforce in November during its first major layoff. In the months since, staff have faced intense anxiety about the potential for future cuts, the people said. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg explained during the company’s earnings report this month that he still felt the organization was too slow-moving and bloated. He called 2023 the “Year of Efficiency" and vowed to cut middle-managers and underperforming projects.

