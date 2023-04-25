Bed Bath & Beyond’s Demise Creates Fresh Opportunities, Retail Landlords Say

Retail real estate struggled for years because of oversupply and the rise of online shopping. But the sector rebounded strongly over the past two years after pandemic lockdowns eased, shoppers returned to stores and retailers fine-tuned their mix of e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar locations. Nationwide, the retail availability rate fell to 4.8% in the first quarter, the lowest level since at least 2005, when real-estate firm CBRE began tracking the market.