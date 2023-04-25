Bed Bath & Beyond’s Demise Creates Fresh Opportunities, Retail Landlords Say
- Replacement tenants are expected to pay higher rents and increase foot traffic
Hundreds of shopping centers across the U.S. are poised to lose their anchor tenant in the coming months after Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to eventually close its remaining stores.
While property owners will have to absorb additional costs to lure replacement tenants, and some might still struggle to fill large vacated spaces, many landlords say they aren’t worried.
Demand for big-box space in open-air shopping centers remains strong despite rising interest rates, and plenty of other retailers are waiting in the wings to fill the spaces vacated by Bed Bath & Beyond, several real-estate executives said. New tenants will in most cases pay higher rents, too, these property owners say.
“There is strong interest across the board in these locations," said John Kite, chief executive of Kite Realty Group Trust, one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s biggest landlords, with 22 locations across its portfolio. “If this was going to happen, this is probably a pretty good time for this to happen."
Retail real estate struggled for years because of oversupply and the rise of online shopping. But the sector rebounded strongly over the past two years after pandemic lockdowns eased, shoppers returned to stores and retailers fine-tuned their mix of e-commerce and bricks-and-mortar locations. Nationwide, the retail availability rate fell to 4.8% in the first quarter, the lowest level since at least 2005, when real-estate firm CBRE began tracking the market.
The pace of store openings has slowed in recent months, and thousands of additional stores are expected to shut down in the years ahead.
But retail landlords filled more space than tenants vacated over the past 2½ years, according to CBRE, even as rising interest rates and remote work pushed office vacancy rates to record-high levels. Retail-rent growth, which slowed significantly in the years leading up to the pandemic, fell to 2% last quarter but remained slightly above the 10-year average.
Bed Bath & Beyond filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday and said it plans to close all of its 360 namesake stores and its 120 Buybuy Baby locations. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.
The once-dominant retailer holds leases in well-located shopping centers that are now sought after by expanding retailers, according to analysts and real-estate executives.
Kite Realty Group expects a bump in rent revenue of up to 20% from Bed Bath & Beyond locations once new tenants are in place.
Companies including specialty grocers, discount chains, sporting-goods stores and furniture retailers have reached out to inquire about whether Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be available, Mr. Kite added.
Limited supply has been a tailwind as new construction of retail properties, which fell following the 2008 financial crisis, remains at historically low levels. Today, retailers looking to expand are competing for limited space, a dynamic that works in landlords’ favor as they look to fill vacated Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
“Compared to prior bankruptcy cycles, we’re sitting pretty right now," said Jeff Berkes, president of Federal Realty Investment Trust, which has 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores across its portfolio.
Mr. Berkes said demand is strong enough for big-box space—its Bed Bath & Beyond locations are generally about 25,000 to 35,000 square feet—that he expects to fill most locations with single tenants and avoid costly subdivisions. He also expects to increase rents by 20% to 30% for new tenants in these spaces.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s closure gives landlords an opportunity to bring in new tenants that generate higher foot traffic for shopping centers, said Jim Taylor, chief executive at Brixmor Property Group Inc. The landlord said it has fielded inquiries from potential tenants including fitness centers and grocery stores, which bring shoppers to centers several times a week.
“It’s an opportunity to recapture space as a shopping-center owner, where we can find better tenants at better rents," Mr. Taylor said.
Still, replacing tenants in these big-box retail locations typically takes at least a year as landlords retrofit the space for new tenants and obtain necessary permits from local officials, said Alexander Goldfarb, a senior analyst at Piper Sandler Cos.
And landlords also have to wait for the bankruptcy process to play out before they regain control of Bed Bath & Beyond’s locations. The company will likely try to hold on to some or most of its stores because generally retailers make more selling their remaining inventory in-person than online, said Cathy Hershcopf, senior bankruptcy partner at law firm Cooley LLP.
“Consumers who for the last two years haven’t even walked into a Bed Bath & Beyond are going to walk in when it’s 30% off and 40% off and 50% off, and they’re going to buy things," she said, adding that the retailer will continue to pay rent in the meantime.