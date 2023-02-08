Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 mln from stock sale
Troubled home goods company Bed Bath & Beyond on Tuesday said it raised about $225 million in an equity offering while it may also get $800 million over the next 10 months
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy.
