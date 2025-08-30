Beef Suppliers Clash Over Uruguay Plants as Brazil Faces Tariffs

(Bloomberg) -- Marfrig Global Foods SA and Minerva SA are clashing over Uruguay beef plants at the center of an antitrust review — at a time when US tariffs are making those assets more valuable to the Brazilian meatpackers.

Sao Paulo-based Marfrig said Friday that an agreed sale of three meatpacking plants to its smaller rival had been automatically terminated after Minerva failed to secure antitrust approval in Uruguay within a two-year deadline. In a separate filing, Minerva countered that the “agreement remains in full force and effect.”

Uruguay’s antitrust authorities have blocked the deal amid concerns that Minerva would gain excessive power in the nation’s cattle market. Minerva has appealed the decision.

The Uruguayan plants have become more significant for both companies as they now face hefty US tariffs on their exports from Brazil. Completion of the 2023 deal would leave Marfrig with fewer non-Brazilian beef plants in South America, heightening its exposure to President Donald Trump’s trade barriers. For Minerva, which also operates in countries such as Paraguay and Argentina, the acquisition would provide more leeway to navigate the tariffs.

Marfrig’s National Beef, one of the largest US beef suppliers, has imported meat from Uruguay, according to IHS Markit Customs data. Minerva also ships Uruguayan beef to the US, the data show.

Uruguay’s antitrust commission didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the deal.

Marfrig shares jumped as much as 6.1% in Sao Paulo on Friday. Minerva gained as much as 2% before erasing gains.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com