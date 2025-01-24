Beer maker Medusa raises ₹56 crore from a clutch of investors in pre-Series A round
SummaryMedusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd's funding was led by private investors. The company aims to double production by FY26, targeting ₹350 crore revenue, and expand to new markets. It has launched new beer varieties to meet growing demand.
Medusa Beverages Pvt. Ltd., known for its Medusa beer range, has secured ₹56 crore in its Series A funding round led by investors in their private capacity like Amal N Parikh, promoter of Ohm Stock Broker, Ashwin Kedia, co-founder of Alchemy Capital Management. The round also saw participation from additional investors like stock market expert Ramesh Damani, and banker Nikhil Garg; Crest Opportunities, and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) from Singapore, the UK, and the UAE.