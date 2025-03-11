Companies
Beer brewers, after two tepid years, raise a toast to a longer, meaner summer
Varuni Khosla 4 min read 11 Mar 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Summary
- India's beer makers are looking forward to bumper sales this summer thanks to warmer-than-usual temperatures, even as they brace for an annual disruption.
New Delhi: Beer companies are salivating over warnings of a warmer summer after unseasonal rains in 2023 and the 2024 national election watered down volumes during the industry’s peak sales season the previous two years.
