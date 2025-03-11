Beer brewers, after two tepid years, raise a toast to a longer, meaner summer

“A lot of time is spent on label renewals and registrations. In some states, we have been waiting as long as 8-10 months," said Shantanu Upadhyay, co-founder of Kati Patang, which expects to cross 150,000 beer case volumes in 2024-25 and double it the next financial year. “Since we are still scaling up this year, we do expect that if policies and paperwork go in our favour, we should be able to grow 3-4x over last year."