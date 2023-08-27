Before Sebi report, entity takes ₹600 cr AEL position

Before Sebi report, entity takes ₹600 cr AEL position3 min read 27 Aug 2023, 11:40 PM IST
While it’s not known whether the position is a hedge or a punt, market experts said such positions are normally taken in anticipation of a sharp price move based on an event
MUMBAI : A single market participant took a derivatives position worth an estimated ₹600 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), flagship of the Adani Group and a Nifty 50 stock, just days before India’s markets regulator submitted its status report on the Adani probe to the Supreme Court on 25 August.