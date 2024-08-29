’Beginning of new era’: Mukesh Ambani welcomes Disney at RIL AGM 2024, says, ’just like Jio in retail, our expanded...’

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomes Disney into the business family at the company's annual general meeting (AMG) on August 29, and says this entrance marks the beginning of a new era in India's entertainment industry.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published29 Aug 2024, 03:37 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the $8.5 billion merger deal with the proposed merger between Disney Star, the local unit of The Walt Disney Company, on August 28.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the $8.5 billion merger deal with the proposed merger between Disney Star, the local unit of The Walt Disney Company, on August 28. (Shutterstock)

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomed Disney into the business family and highlighted this entrance as the beginning of a new era in India's entertainment industry, the executive said at the company's annual general meeting (AMG) on Thursday, August 29.

Also Read | Reliance AGM 2024 Live: From Jio AI-Cloud to Jio TvOS, Ambani goes big on AI

“This marks the beginning of a new era in India's entertainment industry. We are combining content creation with digital streaming,” said the Reliance Head in the AGM on Thursday.

Reliance Industries shares closed 1.51 per cent higher at 3,040.85 after Thursday's trading session, compared to 2,995.75 in the previous trading close. The shares fueled the domestic indices to reach new highs on Thursday.

Also Read | Reliance AGM 2024: RIL share price rally fuels Sensex, Nifty to hit record high

Ambani also highlighted the company's digital-first approach to combine the qualities of content creation and digital streaming to provide consumers “unparalleled content at affordable prices.”

“Our digital-first approach will deliver unparalleled content at affordable prices,” said Ambani while addressing the shareholders in the meeting.

The merged entity aims to deliver the consumers with everything they are looking for, providing world-class digital entertainment to every user.

“We will cater to every consumer's taste. We will provide world-class digital entertainment across the spectrum,” said the Chairman.

Also Read | Reliance AGM 2024: Jio-AI cloud to issue 100 GB free storage; 5 key highlights

Mukesh Ambani highlighted the $8.5 billion merger partnership with Disney and took the annual general meeting opportunity to welcome the global giant into the Reliance business family. The Chairman also referred to the new deal with Jio in the company's retail business. Though the new media giant, the brand aims to expand the media business to make it an invaluable growth driver for the conglomerate's ecosystem.

“We are excited about this partnership. I warmly welcome Disney to the Reliance family. Just like Jio in retail, our expanded media business will be an invaluable growth centre in the Reliance ecosystem,” Ambani told the company's shareholders.

Also Read | Competition watchdog CCI approves Disney, RIL-owned Viacom18’s $8.5-bn merger

India's antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), approved the $8.5 billion merger deal with the proposed merger between Disney Star, the local unit of The Walt Disney Company, on Wednesday, August 28. The approval of this merger will pave the way for the biggest deal in the entertainment and media sector. 

“Commission approves the proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications,” said the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a social media post on platform X on Wednesday. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNews’Beginning of new era’: Mukesh Ambani welcomes Disney at RIL AGM 2024, says, ’just like Jio in retail, our expanded...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue