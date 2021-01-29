Behind AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine stumble

Behind AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine stumble10 min read . 01:40 PM IST
- CEO promised more shots, at a lower price, than competitors, but now faces criticism from EU for production shortfall
AstraZeneca PLC Chief Executive Pascal Soriotpromised to churn out more Covid-19 vaccines, at a lower price, than any of his big pharma competitors.
Now, a production problem at a single factory in Belgium has delayed tens of millions of doses destined for Europe, endangering the continent’s already-slow inoculation drive and representing the greatest threat so far to Dr. Soriot’s extraordinary pledge last year to vaccinate the world—and do so for no profit. After disclosing the European problem, the drugmaker now says it has been troubleshooting similar production issues in recent weeks as far away as the U.S. and Australia.
