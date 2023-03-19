Behind Gopinathan’s abrupt exit, simmering tensions4 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Differences over key issues had cropped up between Gopinathan and Tata Sons chairman
BENGALURU : Last week, when Rajesh Gopinathan resigned as the chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran accepted his resignation without a demur, indicating that the differences between the mentor and the successor over how India’s largest software services firm was being run had reached an impasse, multiple people close to the situation said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×