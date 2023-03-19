Behind Gopinathan’s abrupt exit, simmering tensions

One of the aspects of Gopinathan’s management style that ultimately became a liability for him was that he could be abrasive in review meetings without regard to the seniority of the person at the receiving end. This had rubbed a number of senior leaders at TCS the wrong way. This was felt acutely also because it was in sharp departure to the style of his predecessor, who balanced being tough and demanding with a personal outreach that built loyalty over the years and across the ranks.