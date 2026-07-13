Behind Ola Electric's supplier tussle is a sharp rise in delayed payments

New Delhi: Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the operating arm of listed Ola Electric Mobility, responsible for almost all its revenue, has seen payment delays to MSME suppliers increase over the past two years, with a growing set of vendors having to wait more than the statutory 45-day period for payment of their dues.
Regulatory filings reviewed by Mint show overdue MSME dues (beyond 45 days) rose sharply: from 4.6% of ₹238 crore in outstanding dues during the listing period (April–September 2024) to 80% of ₹102 crore in October 2025–March 2026.
Even as the company's overall payments and outstanding dues to MSMEs declined as its production volume fell between 2024 and 2026, a growing set of vendors waited longer for their dues, with overdue amounts for more than 45 days rising from about ₹11 crore in April to September 2024 to over ₹81 crore in October to March 2026.