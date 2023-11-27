Behind Tesla’s challenges in making the cybertruck: ultrahard stainless steel
Rebecca Elliott , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Nov 2023, 04:34 PM IST
SummaryThe metal used for the pickup truck’s distinctive exterior has been difficult to manipulate.
With the Cybertruck, Tesla sought to break from convention by cladding its electric pickup in ultrahard stainless steel, a material that doesn’t need to be painted, resists dents and adds to the vehicle’s distinctive look.
