IDFC First Bank is investigating if the documents at the centre of an alleged ₹590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch were genuine or forged, two people familiar with the matter said, even as it has suspended four officials and prepares a forensic audit.
Behind the ₹590-crore alleged fraud at IDFC First Bank's branch in Haryana
SummaryWhen an account holder wanted to close the account, it was found that the account balance was not what was expected. IDFC First Bank has begun investigating the matter, suspended officials and informed RBI.
