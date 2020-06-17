Behind the Jio investment rush

It’s almost as if the delay in the $15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco doesn’t matter, when it comes to RIL’s stated plan to reduce debt in its books. And to add, its $7-billion rights issue was oversubscribed 1.6 times—although with the staggered payment option only a fourth of these proceeds will be received this year. By and large, strong investor interest in Jio Platforms is rubbing off on RIL, where the traditional oil-linked businesses have taken a hit owing to covid-19. RIL shares have risen by about a third since it announced the Facebook investment, compared with a less than 10% increase in the Nifty 50 index during the same period.