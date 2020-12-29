Behind the LVMH-Tiffany deal: Insults, lawsuits and political intrigue

Behind the LVMH-Tiffany deal: Insults, lawsuits and political intrigue5 min read . 09:30 AM IST
- LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault faces the challenge of reviving Tiffany during a difficult time for the luxury industry
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tiffany & Co. shareholders are expected this week to approve a merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE that would give the French luxury giant a big cut of the high-end jewelry market and close months of drama that nearly killed the $15.8 billion agreement.
Wednesday’s vote is also expected to cap a deal in which LVMH’s controlling shareholder, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, didn’t get his way.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.