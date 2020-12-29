Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Behind the LVMH-Tiffany deal: Insults, lawsuits and political intrigue
Photo Bloomberg

Behind the LVMH-Tiffany deal: Insults, lawsuits and political intrigue

5 min read . 09:30 AM IST Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal

  • LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault faces the challenge of reviving Tiffany during a difficult time for the luxury industry

Tiffany & Co. shareholders are expected this week to approve a merger with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE that would give the French luxury giant a big cut of the high-end jewelry market and close months of drama that nearly killed the $15.8 billion agreement.

Wednesday’s vote is also expected to cap a deal in which LVMH’s controlling shareholder, French billionaire Bernard Arnault, didn’t get his way.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.