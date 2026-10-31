Behind the scenes of crypto’s biggest nightmare: a record-breaking cyber heist

The speed, scale and sophistication of the heist has left the crypto industry reeling, and renewed questions about the digital-asset markets and whether they will ever fulfill their promise as a viable alternative to the traditional financial system or even a safe place to store money. The momentum that had lifted bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to record highs last year had already stalled. But the recent spate of attacks, punctuated by Binance’s hit, threatens to deal a more serious blow.