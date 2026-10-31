Behind the scenes of crypto’s biggest nightmare: a record-breaking cyber heist

Last week, the founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange delivered a chilling warning that read more like a tagline to a horror movie than a reminder to be vigilant on cybersecurity.
“No crypto wallet is 100% safe,” Binance’s Changpeng Zhao wrote on X, the social-media platform. “No tech is 100% secure.”
Binance’s own users were soon caught in a whirlwind of recent software hacks, widespread panic and bitter recriminations. In the latest, and biggest, cyberattack that has buffeted the world this “Black October,” North Korean hackers ransacked Binance on Thursday afternoon. In 20 minutes, they had made off with $6.4 billion.