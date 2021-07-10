Beijing blocks merger, tightens data rules as post-Didi crackdown speeds up

The moves come at the end of a week that was marked by a flurry of actions by Beijing aimed at reining in the nation’s tech giants. The two moves are the clearest signals yet that authorities are tightening the leash on overseas-listed Chinese companies amid concerns about data security. It also shows that regulators are rethinking the bigger-is-better mentality that allowed homegrown companies like Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to become global players.